Sheriff's Department Warns of Criminals Targeting Holiday Shoppers - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Sheriff's Department Warns of Criminals Targeting Holiday Shoppers

Posted: Updated:
The Sheriff's Department has issued a warning about criminals targeting holiday shoppers.

On Thursday night, a woman was robbed while loading her car outside the Toys R Us store in La Mesa.

The Sheriff's Department has added patrols at key locations as part of its holiday watch program.

If you still have shopping to do, authorities remind you to lock your car and never leave gifts within plain view.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.