Gas Station Owner Faces Murder And Fraud Charges

A gas station owner accused in a home explosion that killed one of his workers appeared before a judge in El Cajon Monday afternoon.

Poway resident James Kurtenbach is facing charges of murder, insurance fraud and arson in connection with explosion that destroyed his Ramona home.



Twenty-four-year-old Joseph Nesheiwat died in the blast on Halloween.



County records show Kurtenbach owed more than $16,000 in back taxes.





