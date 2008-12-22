Winter Blast Causes Travel Delays And Cancellations

Storms in the Northeast, Midwest and Pacific Northwest are causing headaches for holiday travelers. Cancelled and delayed flights are leading to long lines at Lindbergh Field.

Thousands of passengers trying to make it out of Lindbergh Field are at the mercy of the wintry weather conditions other parts of the country are facing. In some cases, many are already waiting days for a flight and still might not make it home until after Christmas.

For Kristie Focht and her two daughters, flying to snow-bound Oregon before Christmas is looking less and less likely.

"Trying to get to Portland and all the girls' presents are in Portland right now," said Kristie.

They're among thousands of air passengers stuck in San Diego, after wicked winter weather in the Pacific Northwest and the Northeast grounded dozens of flights out of Lindbergh Field for the third day running. For 11-year-old Madison, gifts aren't the only reason she wants to take off.

"I really want to see my grandma and grandpa and all my cousins," she said.

This slew of delayed and cancelled flights means a lot of loved ones won't be home for Christmas, such as Elaine Davis who is trying to get to her mother's in Fairbanks, Alaska sometime before the 25th. Her connection is in Seattle, where the snowy weather forced Alaska Airlines to suspend service Sunday, creating a ripple effect of backlogged flights.

"I can just hope for the best. I have a lot of books and music to keep entertained and a pillow if I need to sleep," said Elaine.

Others also tried to make the best of a bad situation, like the Lundeens from Portland who've been trying to get home for two days now.

"We're here with our family. It's Christmas week and we don't have a foot of snow here," noted Pat Lundeen.

As of the publishing of this story, well over 50 flights from Lindbergh are either delayed or cancelled - Alaska, American, Southwest and United Flights are especially impacted.

The best advice - check ahead on your flight's status before heading to the airport.