Local Firefighters Team Up With Santa To Spread Holiday Cheer

Santa had some special helpers Monday morning as he paid an early visit to some local families.

San Diego city firefighters teamed up with good ol' Saint Nick to deliver a sleigh full of gifts and fire engine stuffed with holiday cheer to needy families.

With the help of San Diego City schools and corporate sponsors, these everyday heroes were able to put a smile on the faces of kids this holiday season.

"It just touched my heart. It's just an opportunity for the firefighters to give back to families that are really in need this year. And the faces of the families, I just can't say enough. That touched my heart," said Chief Tracy Jarman with San Diego Fire.

This is the 19th year that Santa has teamed up with local firefighters to make Christmas wishes come true across San Diego.

