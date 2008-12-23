Court Agrees to Pay Spears' Father $75/hour

A court has put a higher value on being Britney Spears' father this year: about $75 an hour.

For helping his daughter through her turbulent period, Jamie Spears on Monday was awarded an additional $51,000 payout, reflecting an increase in his monthly payments since he took over his 27-year-old daughter's affairs in February.

Jamie Spears had been receiving $10,000 a month for his work, but Los Angeles Superior Court Commissioner Reva Goetz increased that amount to approximately $16,000 per month and agreed to give him backpay.

He was also granted an additional $1,200 monthly payment so he can maintain and office, which Goetz said was justified by his work getting his daughter's personal life - and music career - back on track.