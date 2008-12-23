Dunst granted restraining order

Kirsten Dunst has won a court's protection from a man who she says has recently trespassed at her home.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Richard E. Rico granted Dunst's request to order 25-year-old Christopher R. Smith to stay away from the actress, her personal assistant and any place they work.

Dunst did not appear during Monday's court hearing. The request was granted without her attorney or witnesses having to make arguments. Smith did not attend the hearing and never responded to a temporary restraining order Dunst received in November.

Dunst, who has appeared in three ``Spider-Man'' films, wrote last month that she was ``quite frightened'' of Smith. He was arrested by Dunst's assistant last month after trespassing at her house.