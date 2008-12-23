Wild Chase Ends With Suspect Caught In Apartment Laundry Room

A gunman caught burglarizing a cash advance store led officers on a high-speed chase from Allied Gardens to the College area today before being arrested, police said.

The chase began at Advance America Cash Advance at Zion Road and Mission Gorge Road about 4:45 a.m., according to San Diego police.

The man, believed to have a shotgun, zig-zagged down the road after running over a spike strip, but managed to get onto westbound Interstate 8 headed the wrong way, police said.

The suspect abandoned the vehicle on the freeway near Waring Road and ran into a riverbed, police said. The suspect was eventually found in a nearby apartment complex laundry room and arrested.



