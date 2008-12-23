Officials Investigate Suspicious Object Near Lindbergh Field

A suspicious device that caused the shut-down of a roadway near Lindbergh Field has been determined to be harmless, according to officials. A mile-long stretch of North Harbor Drive was shut down between Laurel St. and the rental car off-ramp. The roadway was reopened and traffic is moving steadily but is still congested. The airport can also be accessed from the north via Rosecrans to Nimitz to Harbor.



The suspicious device was found near the Coast Guard headquarters across from Lindbergh Field. A jogger spotted the cylindrical object shortly after 1 p.m. and notified personnel at the federal maritime agency's bayside station, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Authorities closed a stretch of the heavily traveled thoroughfare near the Coast Guard facility and the international airport across the street while bomb-squad personnel investigated.

It was unclear whether the object posed any kind of hazard, SDFRD spokesman Maurice Luque said.

"We don't know what it is," Luque said. "It could have been a piece of PVC (tubing) that fell off a truck."



