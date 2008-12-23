Bret Baier replacing Hume on Fox evening newscast

Fox News Channel has selected White House correspondent Bret Baier to replace Brit Hume as anchor of its weeknight 6 p.m. newscast.

Hume is cutting back to part-time work at Fox, and was anchoring his last newscast Tuesday. Baier will start his new job on Jan. 5.

Baier is familiar to viewers of the show as Hume's occasional substitute and from his work as Fox's top person in the White House. He said he plans "on continuing to maintain the prestige of the program in every way I know how."

January brings another big change to Fox in the early evening hours: Glenn Beck begins a new 5 p.m. program on Jan. 19.