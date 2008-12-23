Lawsuit over 'Kingdom' crash dismissed

A lawsuit against director Peter Berg over an accident that killed an assistant propmaster on "The Kingdom" set has been dismissed.

The parents of Nick Papac sued Berg, a driver and a production company in August over an accident that killed their son in 2006.

Berg was riding in a sport utility vehicle that had an accident on a highway closed for filming the "The Kingdom."

Records in Los Angeles show Papac's parents moved for dismissal last week, but do not indicate whether there was a settlement.

An attorney for Papac's parents did not return a phone message Tuesday. A lawyer for Berg and other defendants said he could not comment.

The lawsuit was seeking damages that included funeral costs, lost earnings and medical expenses.