Lawsuit over 'Kingdom' crash dismissed - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Lawsuit over 'Kingdom' crash dismissed

Posted: Updated:

A lawsuit against director Peter Berg over an accident that killed an assistant propmaster on "The Kingdom" set has been dismissed.

The parents of Nick Papac sued Berg, a driver and a production company in August over an accident that killed their son in 2006.

Berg was riding in a sport utility vehicle that had an accident on a highway closed for filming the "The Kingdom."

Records in Los Angeles show Papac's parents moved for dismissal last week, but do not indicate whether there was a settlement.

An attorney for Papac's parents did not return a phone message Tuesday. A lawyer for Berg and other defendants said he could not comment.

The lawsuit was seeking damages that included funeral costs, lost earnings and medical expenses.

  • Entertainment NewsEntertainment NewsMore>>

  • 'Black Panther' tops box office for 5th straight weekend

    'Black Panther' tops box office for 5th straight weekend

    Sunday, March 18 2018 9:19 PM EDT2018-03-19 01:19:10 GMT
    (Marvel Studios/Disney via AP, File). FILE - This file image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther." “Black Panther” has become the first film since 2000’s “Avatar” to top the weekend box office fi...(Marvel Studios/Disney via AP, File). FILE - This file image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther." “Black Panther” has become the first film since 2000’s “Avatar” to top the weekend box office fi...
    "Black Panther" has become the first film since 2000's "Avatar" to top the weekend box office five straight weekends. 
    "Black Panther" has become the first film since 2000's "Avatar" to top the weekend box office five straight weekends. 

  • Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey

    Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey

    Sunday, March 18 2018 12:14 PM EDT2018-03-18 16:14:49 GMT
    Jesus Christ, who lives in Maine, says she didn't know Oprah Winfrey was asking for a sign from God about running for president when she sent a letter to the television magnate. 
    Jesus Christ, who lives in Maine, says she didn't know Oprah Winfrey was asking for a sign from God about running for president when she sent a letter to the television magnate. 

  • After Shkreli conviction, what will happen to Wu-Tang album?

    After Shkreli conviction, what will happen to Wu-Tang album?

    Saturday, March 17 2018 2:14 PM EDT2018-03-17 18:14:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli talks with reporters after leaving federal court in New York. Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in prison for securities fraud last week. He owns two collectible rap...(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli talks with reporters after leaving federal court in New York. Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in prison for securities fraud last week. He owns two collectible rap...
    Two prized and rare rap albums that once seemed unreachable to fans may now be up for auction following the criminal conviction of the albums' owner, pharmaceutical company investor Martin Shkreli. 
    Two prized and rare rap albums that once seemed unreachable to fans may now be up for auction following the criminal conviction of the albums' owner, pharmaceutical company investor Martin Shkreli. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.