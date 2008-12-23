Katie Couric Moving Up in Ratings

(AP) - After two years of relentlessly bad ratings news, Katie Couric finally has something she can smile about.

The "CBS Evening News" anchor is still in third place. But the average of 7.4 million people who watched her newscast last week was better than any than any week since February 2007, five months after she moved over from NBC's "Today" show.

It makes four straight weeks where her audience was bigger than at the same point last year. Some experts suggest that Couric's well-regarded interview of GOP vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin during this fall's campaign is encouraging more people to check out her newscast.