Pedestrian Hit And Killed By Trolley In Mount Hope

A trolley struck and killed a pedestrian who may have intentionally walked into the path of the tram in the Mount Hope area today to commit suicide, authorities reported.

The light-rail train hit the person near the 3700 block of Market Street shortly after 11 a.m., according to San Diego police.

Emergency personnel pulled the pedestrian from underneath the trolley, then performed CPR for several minutes before pronouncing the person dead at the scene.

A crew member reported that the fatality appeared to have been a suicide, said Maurice Luque, a spokesman for the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The pedestrian's identity was not immediately available.

