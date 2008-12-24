Wet And Windy Weather Creating Long Delays At Lindbergh Field - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Wet And Windy Weather Creating Long Delays At Lindbergh Field

Posted: Updated:
A dozen canceled or delayed flights were reported at Lindbergh Field today as travelers head home for the holidays amid winter storms that have stranded thousands of people nationwide.

According to San Diego International Airport's Web site, as of 6 a.m., Southwest Airlines reported 9 delayed flights and one canceled flight. Alaska Airlines and United each reported one delayed flight.

More than 100 similar delays and cancellations were reported since Saturday.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.