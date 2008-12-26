ATM Stolen From Carlsbad Costco Store - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

ATM Stolen From Carlsbad Costco Store

Thieves used a pickup truck to yank an ATM from the entrance of a Costco store in Carlsbad today, police said.

The theft occurred at the Costco warehouse store at 951 Palomar Airport Road about 3:40 a.m., according to Carlsbad police.

Employees told police that a vehicle was driven into a roll-up door near the store's entrance and the ATM with an undetermined amount of cash was taken from inside, police said.

Surveillance cameras captured four individuals wearing black hooded sweatshirts leaving in a white extra-cab Chevrolet truck.

The suspects also left behind a portion of the truck's bumper.

