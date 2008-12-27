Police Make Arrests as Brawls Break Out at Plaza Bonita - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Police Make Arrests as Brawls Break Out at Plaza Bonita

National City police swarmed Plaza Bonita after several fights broke out Friday, right in the middle of frightened shoppers.

A mall security guard suffered an asthma attack during the melee.

The fight, which occurred around 7:30 p.m. Friday, included two or three groups of teenagers in separate brawls.

Officers showed up within minutes and witnesses said several people were arrested.

