Tax Increases on the Table as State Runs Out of Money

The state controller said California is just two months away from running out of money.

Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger's goal was to have a state budget deal by Christmas, but lawmakers are still fighting over taxes, spending cuts and the environment.

Faced with a multi-billion-dollar budget shortfall, the governor appears willing to break with Republican ranks and go along with some Democrats' tax proposals.

He is not, however, considering a federal bailout.

The controller said California's financial woes could mean state tax refund checks will be delayed in 2009.

