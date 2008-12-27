Suspicious Package at Law Library Just Phone Books - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

The arrival of an unidentified package at the downtown Public Law Library prompted the closure of the road fronting the facility Friday until a bomb squad determined that the box contained phone books.

A caller reported the discovery of the mysterious parcel in the lobby of the Front Street building about 2:30 p.m., according to police.

Apparently, no one inside saw who left the package in the library.

Officers shut down a block of the thoroughfare while an explosive-
materials team investigated.

The bomb squad looked over the box and eventually opened it, then called an all-clear about 4:30 p.m., said Maurice Luque, a spokesman for the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Police then reopened the street.

During the incident, the nearby downtown jail accepted no new prisoners, instead sending them to Vista Detention Facility.

