Suspicious Package at Law Library Just Phone Books

The arrival of an unidentified package at the downtown Public Law Library prompted the closure of the road fronting the facility Friday until a bomb squad determined that the box contained phone books.

A caller reported the discovery of the mysterious parcel in the lobby of the Front Street building about 2:30 p.m., according to police.

Apparently, no one inside saw who left the package in the library.

Officers shut down a block of the thoroughfare while an explosive-

materials team investigated.

The bomb squad looked over the box and eventually opened it, then called an all-clear about 4:30 p.m., said Maurice Luque, a spokesman for the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Police then reopened the street.

During the incident, the nearby downtown jail accepted no new prisoners, instead sending them to Vista Detention Facility.

