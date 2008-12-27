Woman Tries to Flee Police After Being Pulled Over

Police said a suspected car thief was in custody and his female companion was at-large after a chase from Kearny Mesa into Tierrasanta Saturday.

Officers around 1:15 p.m. spotted a red Chevrolet Trailblazer that had been reported stolen, and tried to pull it over on Convoy Street near Convoy Court, Sgt. Art Campa said.

The driver of the vehicle kept going and turned onto eastbound Highway

52 through Tierrasanta, and then exited on Santo Road, Campa said.

The man drove along Antigua Boulevard, Tortuga Road and other surface

streets until he pulled over and surrendered, according to Campa.

The sergeant said the woman hopped into the Trailblazer's drivers seat

and drove away before she then stopped the vehicle, jumped out and ran between houses on Corte Playa Palmera.

Officers, with the help of a police helicopter crew, found the woman hiding in a bedroom about 15 minutes later.

