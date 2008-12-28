Sheriff Investigating Vehicle Possibly Rented by Gunman

Sheriff's officials who are still investigating the fatal shooting and fire in Covina on Christmas Eve are examining a vehicle they believe Bruce Pardo rented before he went on his attack.

A citizen in Glendale called police after noticing the abandoned vehicle, said Glendale police Sgt. Tom Lorenz. It may have been rented by Pardo, who killed several people when he opened fire at his in-laws' home and then set the home on fire. Pardo later killed himself at his brother's home.

The vehicle, a gray 1999 Toyota RAV4, was rented from an agency in Pasadena Dec. 19 and should have been returned Friday, said Lt. Pat Buchanan of the Covina Police Department.

The vehicle has California license 5RYD562 and is considered extremely dangerous, as it may be booby-trapped or contain explosives, Buchanan said.

