Parolee Suspected of Raping Unconscious Woman

Authorities reported that a 42-year-old parolee is in custody Sunday, accused of raping an unconscious woman.

John Luciano Barba, of Spring Valley, was arrested around 7 p.m. Saturday while trying to hide on the roof of a residence in the 12000 block of Calle Naranja, Sheriff's Detective Pete Carrillo said.

The victim contacted authorities around 4:50 a.m. that day to say Barba sexually assaulted her in a residence in the 3500 block of Bancroft Street, Carrillo said.

During the investigation, it was learned Barba might be hiding on Calle Naranja, where deputies scaled the roof and took him into custody without incident, Carrillo said.

Barba was arrested on suspicion of rape of an unconscious victim, violation of a restraining order and a parole violation.

