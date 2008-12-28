Transient Killed After Being Hit Twice by Passing Vehicles

The San Diego Medical Examiner's Office said a 27-year-old suspected transient died early Sunday after he was hit by two vehicles in Ramona.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was walking around 11:30

p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Main Street when he wandered into the northbound lanes and was struck by one car and run over by another, according to the coroner's report.

The victim was rushed to meet a helicopter that would fly him to a hospital, but he died in Ramona shortly after midnight, the report stated.

