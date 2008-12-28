Cardiff Man Struck, Killed While Wandering Around Highway

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department reported that a man walking in traffic on South Coast Highway in Cardiff-by-the-Sea was struck and killed by a woman who was driving home from work.

Deputies around 11:10 p.m. Saturday received reports of a possibly drunken man near Chesterfield Drive, and a couple minutes later a report that he was down on the roadway, possibly dead, Sergeant Thomas Yancey said.

The deputies who arrived at the scene found the victim dead, Yancey said.

The driver passed a sobriety test, and reported that she never saw the man, according to Yancey.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office reported the victim is a 62-year-old Cardiff man, but his name was withheld so his family can be notified.

