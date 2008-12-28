Sheriff's Dept. Arrests Man Accused of Killing His Mother

San Diego County sheriff's officials reported Sunday that a man accused of fatally beating his mother in her mobile home was arrested at a motel in El Cajon.



John Nicholas Gunther, 28, was taken into custody around 8:30 a.m., nine hours after the body of his mother was discovered in an East County mobile home park, Lt. Dennis Brugos said.



Deputies were sent around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to check on Dixie Lee Larson at the Wood Creek Estates at 15935 Spring Oaks Road, according to Brugos.



A relative outside the county reported that the 57-year-old woman hadn't been heard from in several days, Brugos said.



Deputies forced their way into the residence and found Larson's body, which had obvious signs of blunt force trauma, Brugos said.

