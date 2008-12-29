At Least 2 Dead on San Diego Roadways Over Holiday

The California Highway Patrol reported that two people died on San Diego County roadways in the first 84 hours of the Christmas holiday, a California Highway Patrol officer said Sunday.

Both victims were pedestrians struck by cars late on Saturday night in separate incidents on Cardiff-by-the-Sea and Ramona.

This year's Christmas reporting period began at 6 p.m. Wednesday and is longer than the 2007 holiday, so there are no comparable figures, according to CHP Officer Rob Sanchez.

There have also been 95 arrests for drunken driving, nearly half on Saturday or early Sunday morning, Sanchez said.

Statewide, there have been 26 fatalities and 1,536 DUI arrests, he said.

The statistics for fatalities cover all law enforcement jurisdictions. The DUI total only reflects arrests made by CHP officers.