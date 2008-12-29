Seven More Shot to Death in Tijuana Drug War

The last weekend of 2008 was another deadly one in Tijuana, as seven more people were found shot to death between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Police said one was found at a taco stand, two were found in the street, one was found in a home and two more were found in the trunk of a car.

Also in Mexico, the death of an Acapulco cop was one of three slayings being blamed on drug cartels.

The death toll from drug cartel-related violence is more than 5,300 in 2008 alone.