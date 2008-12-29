El Cajon Man Suspected of Beating Mother to Death

San Diego County Sheriff's officials confirmed that a 28-year-old man suspected of fatally beating his mother at her home in unincorporated El Cajon was behind bars Monday.

John Nicholas Gunther was arrested at a motel in El Cajon about 8:30 a.m. Sunday, nine hours after the body of his 57-year-old mother, Dixie Lee Larson, was found in an East County mobile home park, Lt. Dennis Brugos said.

Deputies sent to Wood Creek Estates at 15935 Spring Oaks Road to check on Larson about 11:30 p.m. Saturday forced their way in and found her body, which showed signs of blunt force trauma, Brugos said.

A relative from outside the area alerted authorities that Larson had not been heard from for several days, he said.

Gunther is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday, according to the sheriff's Web site.

