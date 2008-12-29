Woody Allen Jazzes it up at Warsaw Concert Hall

An audience of almost 3,000 clapped and cheered as Woody Allen and his jazz band gave their first ever concert in Poland on Sunday.

The filmmaker, playing the clarinet, was accompanied by his New Orleans Jazz Band for a performance of traditional jazz.

"We will do our best to entertain you," Allen told the audience at Warsaw's biggest concert hall, Sala Kongresowa, at the beginning of the two-hour concert.

Allen's solo parts, as well as those of other band members, were welcomed with applause. He received a standing ovation at the end.

The 73-year-old Academy Award winner rarely performs in large venues or outside New York City, where he lives.

