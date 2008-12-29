DJ AM Files Lawsuit in South Carolina Plane Crash - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

A celebrity disc jockey who survived a fiery Learjet crash in South Carolina has sued several companies and the estates of the plane's pilots.

Adam Goldstein, known as DJ AM, filed his complaint for negligence and breach of contract Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court. Goldstein and punk rocker Travis Barker, who has also sued the companies, were the sole survivors of the Sept. 19 crash.

Both men were seriously burned in the crash.

Goldstein's lawsuit seeks a jury trial, but doesn't specify how much money he hopes to receive for loss of earnings, medical expenses, pain and suffering and other damages.

He is also suing the estates of the plane's pilots, Sarah Lemmon, and James Bland. A phone number for Lemmon's mother couldn't be located, and Bland's wife declined to comment Wednesday.

