CBS Sued Over 'Two And A Half Men'

"Two and a Half Men" has spawned one major lawsuit.

Warner Bros. Television sued CBS in Los Angeles on Wednesday, claiming it is owed nearly $70 million for producing and licensing the hit sitcom.

The show, which stars Charlie Sheen and Jon Cryer, is in its sixth season.

Warner Bros. claims that its agreement with CBS granted it the ability to recoup $49 million in losses on the show's first four seasons and other financial incentives.

Warner Bros. claims CBS will soon owe it $20 million now that "Two and a Half Men" has remained a hit in its fifth and sixth seasons.

Chris Ender, CBS' senior vice president of communications, issued a season-themed statement: "Wow, I wonder what they got the other networks for Christmas."