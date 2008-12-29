People Lining Up To Get Tickets For Bolts Playoff Game - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

People Lining Up To Get Tickets For Bolts Playoff Game

Time is up for season ticket holders to get their hands on tickets to Saturday's wildcard playoff game against the Colts. The team announced it was extending the deadline until noon today to buy tickets. People are already lining up at Qualcomm Stadium to get general tickets later today.

