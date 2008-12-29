Shawn's Search For The Ultimate Fan - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Shawn's Search For The Ultimate Fan

San Diego is bursting at the seams with Chargers spirit. From decking out their homes and cars to wearing head-to-toe Chargers gear, some fans go above and beyond when it comes to supporting their team. News 8's Shawn Styles went in search of the ultimate Chargers fan, and it turns out there's more than one.

