Murder, Tax Fraud Suspect to Request Reduced Bail

James Kurtenbach, the Ramona gas station owner whose house blew up and killed his employee, is expected to ask the judge to reduce his $2 million bail.

Kurtenbach pleaded not guilty to 11 charges, including tax fraud, arson and first-degree murder.

On Halloween morning, a vacant mansion owned by Kurtenbach exploded and burned to the ground. His employee, Joseph Nesheiwat, 24, was killed in the blast.

According to prosecutors, text messages to Nesheiwat and increased insurance and back taxes linked Kurtenbach to the crimes.