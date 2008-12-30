Big Mess After Semi Overturns In Ramona Spilling Hay - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Big Mess After Semi Overturns In Ramona Spilling Hay

Posted: Updated:

A big mess on the roads in the East County is clear after a tractor trailer overturned in Ramona, spilling hay across the lanes.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.