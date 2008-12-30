NFL Confirms 2010 Pro Bowl Will Be In Miami - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

NFL Confirms 2010 Pro Bowl Will Be In Miami

The NFL confirmed on Tuesday that next season's Pro Bowl will be played in Miami's Dolphin Stadium a week before the Super Bowl is played at the same venue.

The move, reported Monday by The Associated Press, will mark the first time since 1979 that the league's All-Star game has not been played in Honolulu.

The NFL has been looking for ways to increase the profile of the game, which is currently played the week after the Super Bowl. In an interview with the AP last month, commissioner Roger Goodell called the game "a somewhat anticlimactic" ending to each season.

The Miami game will be played on Jan. 31, 2010 at 8 p.m. EST and televised by ESPN.

Future games are likely to rotate between Hawaii and the mainland. The last time the Super Bowl and the Pro Bowl were played in the same city was in 1967, when it was played the week after the title game in the Los Angeles Coliseum.

"We continually look to improve all NFL events," Goodell said Tuesday on a live chat on NFL.com.

"We have been discussing with my NFL Player Advisory Council many ways in which to improve the game. We believe that playing the Pro Bowl on a rotating basis between the mainland and Hawaii and as a lead-up event to the Super Bowl will bring more attention and excitement to this event."

Goodell has said in the past that players voted to the Pro Bowl from the teams that make the Super Bowl would not play in a game held the week before the title game.

