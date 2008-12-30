Whole Body Rehab Offers Safe Alternative To Crash Diets

It may sound unhealthy to you, but many women are shedding pounds with dangerous detox drinks that mix cayenne pepper with laxative teas. If you're one of the millions of Americans promising to lose weight in the New Year, News 8 gets tips from a nutritionist to help you diet safely.

Maybe it was that extra piece of fudge, or perhaps a few extra pastries that helped you pack on the holiday pounds. Whatever it was, nutritionists say a crash diet is never the answer.

They are starvation detox diets for the stars like Angelina Jolie and Beyonce, but nutritionist Janet Little from Henry's Farmers Market says don't be fooled.

"When you think about it, we all want this quick weight loss, but when you go for the starvation diet yes, you lose 10 pounds in a week, but the next week you gain it right back," she said.

Janet says avoid yo-yo dieting with a healthy daily drink that combines organic apple juice with water, psyllium husk and whey protein powder, then chug away every two hours.

"Come January 1 I'm going to be drinking this for three days," Janet joked.

During your cleanse, avoid starch-filled vegetables like potatoes.

"There are other vegetables that are really good for the liver, called cruciferous vegetables - that's your Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, broccoli, your cabbages," Janet said.

Apples and pears are known to create a fruit flush.

"Fiber is going to help move food through the system," Janet said.

Wheat and dairy products can slow down detox, so eat meals like chicken tacos on corn tortillas or stir-fry poured over lettuce to lose a couple of pounds a week.

"If you take it off slowly, you are more apt to keep it off," Janet said.

Janet incorporates healthy habits with exercise and a 1,300 calorie-a-day diet for long lasting results.

"By about Jan. 15, a couple of weeks down the line, about 90 percent have gone back to their old unhealthy ways," she said.

But commit to Janet's whole body rehab, and you'll be toned and tuned up just in time for Valentine's Day.

"Generally for about six weeks, you can look at 10 pounds," she said.

Janet has printed her entire six-week program in what's called "The You Renewed Booklet", available for free at Henry's.

