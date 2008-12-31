Woody Harrelson Weds Longtime Love In Maui

Woody Harrelson and his longtime love have officially wed.

A spokeswoman for Harrelson said the 47-year-old actor married his girlfriend of 20 years, Laura Louie, in Maui on Sunday.

The spokeswoman, Ina Treciokas, added that the ceremony was attended by family and friends.

Harrelson and Louie have three daughters. Harrelson's recent screen credits include "No Country for Old Men," "Semi-Pro" and "Seven Pounds."

