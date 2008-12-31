San Diego State Stuns No. 4 Texas 60-55 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego State Stuns No. 4 Texas 60-55

Posted: Updated:

Jene Morris' late surge was too much for No. 4 Texas on Tuesday night.

Morris and San Diego State stunned No. 4 Texas with a 60-55 win on Tuesday night in the Surf 'N Slam championship game, handing the Longhorns their first loss of the season.

Morris scored 24 points, including 15 in the second half when San Diego State (9-3) refused to let Texas pull away.

"This is as good as it gets," San Diego State coach Beth Burns said. "How many people get an opportunity to play the great teams?"

The result was far different from earlier this season when the Aztecs were routed at top-ranked Connecticut 99-55 or when then-No. 25 Iowa State handed San Diego State a 87-71 loss.

"The difference was we came into this game thinking we could beat them," Morris said. "We had confidence that we didn't have against those other teams."

Morris almost single-handedly kept San Diego State in the game in the second half when she hit three 3-pointers. But it was late baskets by Jennifer Layton-Bailes and Paris Johnson that put the Aztecs ahead to stay.

Texas (11-1) played a sloppy game as it committed 23 turnovers and never seemed to get into an offensive rhythm.

"It was very disappointing the way we played the game," Texas' Ashley Lindsey said. "Twenty-three turnovers, that's not us. We might have a bad game, but this should not have been one of them."

The Longhorns led from the midway point of the first half until Layton-Bailes scored on a layup for a 53-52 San Diego State lead with 1:51 left.

Johnson followed with another layup with 1:08 left. Two free throws by Quenese Davis put the Aztecs ahead 57-52 with 19 seconds remaining.

Carla Cortijo, who led the Longhorns with 13 points, hit a 3-pointer that pulled Texas to within 57-55 with 11.9 seconds left. Johnson then hit a free throw with 10.6 seconds left before Erika Arriaran missed a 3-pointer with two seconds left that would have tied the game.

Morris tied her career high with eight steals for San Diego State, which won despite shooting 33.9 percent.

Texas had a 10-point lead twice early in the second half but couldn't put away the Aztecs.

"I thought they played tremendous defense and put on great pressure," Texas coach Gail Goestenkors said. "But I expected more of us. I felt like we would play with more poise. Normally we handle it better."

  • SportsMore>>

  • CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest

    CBS 8 & Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest

    Welcome to CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along to win AWESOME PRIZES courtesy of Oggi's!

     

    Welcome to CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along to win AWESOME PRIZES courtesy of Oggi's!

     

  • NCAA Latest: Xavier starting to pull away from Florida St.

    NCAA Latest: Xavier starting to pull away from Florida St.

    Sunday, March 18 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 01:25:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Purdue center Isaac Haas shoots during warmups before a second round game against Butler in the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Detroit. A day after Isaac Haas' season was declared over, there's ...(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Purdue center Isaac Haas shoots during warmups before a second round game against Butler in the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Detroit. A day after Isaac Haas' season was declared over, there's ...
    Purdue's dramatics surrounding its star 7-foot center are spicing up right before its game for a spot in the Sweet 16. Purdue center Isaac Haas is warming up and taking shots two days after breaking his right elbow. 
    Purdue's dramatics surrounding its star 7-foot center are spicing up right before its game for a spot in the Sweet 16. Purdue center Isaac Haas is warming up and taking shots two days after breaking his right elbow. 

  • UMBC wins on social media during NCAA Tournament upset

    UMBC wins on social media during NCAA Tournament upset

    Saturday, March 17 2018 9:57 PM EDT2018-03-18 01:57:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chuck Burton). UMBC's Jairus Lyles (10) celebrates with fans after the team's 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). UMBC's Jairus Lyles (10) celebrates with fans after the team's 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018.
    UMBC gets on the map beyond historic upset of Virginia in the NCAA Tournament thanks to social media posts celebrating victory and jabbing at skeptics. 
    UMBC gets on the map beyond historic upset of Virginia in the NCAA Tournament thanks to social media posts celebrating victory and jabbing at skeptics. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.