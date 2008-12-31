Actor Matt Dillon Charged With Speeding In Vermont

Vermont State Police say actor Matt Dillon has been cited for speeding on an interstate highway.

Dillon was charged with excessive speed after he was pulled over by a trooper on Interstate 91 in Newbury on Tuesday night. The 44-year-old actor was allegedly traveling at a speed of 106 miles per hour. The posted speed limit is 65 miles per hour.

Dillon is set to appear in court on Jan. 21.

His screen credits include "Crash, "There's Something About Mary," "Herbie Fully Loaded" and "The Flamingo Kid."