Fog Causes Flight Delays And Cancellations - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fog Causes Flight Delays And Cancellations

Posted: Updated:

Check the status of your flight before you head to the airport, if you're flying out of town. Overnight fog is creating headaches for travelers at Lindbergh Field Wednesday morning.

Tuesday night, more than 50 flights were grounded because of fog. Many were diverted a hundred miles away to Ontario, where passengers were bused back.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.