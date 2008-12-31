Man Seriously Hurt After Two Car Collision

Two men are in the hospital Wednesday morning. One has critical injuries, after a car accident in Chula Vista that happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Broadway and G.

Forty-four-year-old Ronald Penn says he was stopped at a light, when his Dodge Durango was rear-ended by a Honda Sedan.

It took rescuers about 20 minutes to get 19-year-old Bud Shelton out of the wreckage. He is listed in critical, but stable condition.

Penn is expected to make a full recovery.

