Fire Destroys Back Of House In North Park

A late night fire caused significant damage to a home in North Park just before midnight on 28th Street near Landis.

A neighbor says he was just about to go to bed, when he heard crackling sounds and saw a red glow coming from next door. That's when he sprang into action and went out to help.

"First thought was hey are they home are they up and awake and getting out has anyone called 911 yet get over there make sure the dog's okay," said Bill Ratkovic.

The fire started in the back of the house and went up into the attic. Fire crews got the fire under control in 10 minutes.

The residents weren't home at the time. No one was inured and damage is estimated at about $350,000 for the house and $200,000 damage to the contents of the home.