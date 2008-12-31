Arraignment For Son And Girlfriend In Mom's Death

A man arrested for killing his mother will be arraigned with his girlfriend Wednesday on murder charges.

Fifty-seven-year-old Dixie Lee Larson's body was found in her mobile home in the outskirts of El Cajon on Saturday night. She reportedly suffered blunt force trauma.

Her son, 28-year-old John Gunther and 19-year-old Katherine Peterson were arrested at an El Cajon motel early the next morning.



Both are being held without bail and will be formally charged in a few hours.