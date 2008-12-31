Cops Say Rapist Foiled By His Own DNA & Dumb Moves - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Cops Say Rapist Foiled By His Own DNA & Dumb Moves

A man suspected in a string of sexual assaults will be arraigned Wednesday. Police say they linked Carlos Ceron Salazar to at least two assaults by his DNA.

In September 2004, a woman was attacked at Lake Poway and in December 2006 a woman was attacked at Lake Miramar.

Salazar was considered a suspect in the Miramar attack. But he was deported to Mexico before he could be prosecuted.

Salazar was arrested last week in Escondido for allegedly being drunk in public.

A DNA swab came up with a match to the attacks.

