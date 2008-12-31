Fog Lifting, Flights Taking Off Again at Lindbergh Field

As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, the fog was lifting, but 37 flights had been delayed and 15 were canceled since about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, when a fog bank rolled in, according to the San Diego International Airport's Web site.
Southwest Airlines delayed 13 flights and canceled five, while United Airlines posted six delayed flights and three cancelled flights.
American Airlines delayed 5 flights and canceled two, and Continental posted four delayed flights.
Delta Airlines and Northwest each posted three delayed flights. Delta also canceled two flights.
Air Trans Airways, Hawaiian Airlines and US Airways each delayed one flight.
Rounding out the cancellations was Alaska Airlines, which canceled two flights, and Frontier, which canceled one flight.
The San Diego City Council could ban motorized scooters on boardwalks as soon as Memorial Day weekend
A bomb squad was called to a construction area Tuesday at Georgia Street and Lincoln Avenue in University Heights, where workers found a piece of military ordnance, according to San Diego police.
Carlsbad High School took home the title of America's Most Spirited High School, as well as the $25,000 Grand Prize.
A "simple internet search'' possibly could have saved the city of San Diego $125,000 in commission fees for securing new naming rights to the Mission Valley stadium last year, according to a grand jury report released Tuesday.
A domestic violence suspect was taken into custody Tuesday morning following a standoff with patrol officers and a SWAT team that lasted more than four hours in the Bay Terraces-Paradise Valley area, police said.