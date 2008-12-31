Fog Lifting, Flights Taking Off Again at Lindbergh Field

Airport officials said fog shrouding Lindbergh Field prompted the delay or cancellation of more than 40 flights overnight.

As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, the fog was lifting, but 37 flights had been delayed and 15 were canceled since about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, when a fog bank rolled in, according to the San Diego International Airport's Web site.

Southwest Airlines delayed 13 flights and canceled five, while United Airlines posted six delayed flights and three cancelled flights.

American Airlines delayed 5 flights and canceled two, and Continental posted four delayed flights.

Delta Airlines and Northwest each posted three delayed flights. Delta also canceled two flights.

Air Trans Airways, Hawaiian Airlines and US Airways each delayed one flight.

Rounding out the cancellations was Alaska Airlines, which canceled two flights, and Frontier, which canceled one flight.

