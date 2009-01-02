Bomb Squad Blows Up Suspected Pipe Bomb

A bomb squad was sent to check out a possible pipe bomb in the Midway area in an alley behind the Black Angus on Sports Arena Boulevard Friday morning.

The suspicious device was found to the east of the Sports Arena, where burn marks were left on the ground after the bomb squad rigged an explosion to render the device safe. The device was harmless, but it's now being investigated by the FBI.



The device had all the elements that would make it look like a pipe bomb, Maurice Luque of San Diego Fire-Rescue told News 8. It was six inches in length and had end caps. The bomb squad shot off the end caps after 7:00 a.m., rendering the device inert. There was no explosive material found inside.

Earlier, San Diego Police officers evacuted the strip mall as a precaution.

Police say the device was found around 5:30 a.m. by a transient. That person called 911 and didn't touch the device, which was the right thing to do in this situation, Luque said.

It is possible the device was meant to be a pipe bomb, but was not completed, Luque said. The FBI and San Diego Fire-Rescue will continue to investigate this case.