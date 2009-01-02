Fog Causing Headaches for Travelers in San Diego

The thick fog that rolled through San Diego County Friday morning may be followed by rain as a storm system swings through Southern California this weekend.

The fog is causing more headaches at Lindbergh Field, as several flights are expected to be delayed or cancelled.

The tail end of the storm will bring a 20 to 30 percent chance of

precipitation, said Noel Isla of the National Weather Service.

"It looks like mainly Saturday, just a little bit, a quarter of an inch or less," Isla said.

The storm will also bring a chance of light snow to the highest local mountain peaks above 5,000 feet, Isla said.

While the weather this weekend will be several degrees cooler, it will be nowhere near the frigid temperatures experienced during Christmas week, he said.

Isla said high pressure is coming behind the system, which should keep the rain away for most of next week.

