El Cajon Police Investigating Possible Murder-Suicide

El Cajon police confirmed that a 50-year-old man and 33-year-old woman were discovered dead inside their apartment bedroom Friday after an apparent murder-suicide, an El Cajon police lieutenant said.

Police were sent around 10:15 a.m. to 532 Broadway after a family member called to say a message was received that suggested someone might have committed suicide, Lt. Tim Henton said.

Officers contacted a sleeping and uninjured teenager at the apartment, who told them her mother and her mother's live-in boyfriend were inside a locked bedroom, Henton said.

The dead man and woman both had gunshot wounds to the head - the male's apparently self-inflicted, the lieutenant said.

