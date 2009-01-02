Pumped Up Bolts Fanatics Show Off Their Spirit

Chargers mania is gripping San Diego! It's the Bolts and Colts in Saturday night's playoff game at Qualcomm Stadium, and it's a showdown between two of the hottest teams in the NFL.



The Bolts come in riding a four-game win streak, but Indy is even hotter, having won it's last nine in a row.

But for the Chargers, there are concerns on the injury front. Star players Ladainian Tomlinson and Antonio Gates missed a second straight day of practice Thursday. Each is nursing an injury, but they are expected back on the practice field Friday.

And as LT puts it, this team is ready for another shot at the colts.

"We are playing a lot better and it adds a sense of confidence for us and to a certain degree that's when you play well is when you're confident, and we're definitely a confident group of guys, but at the same time you gotta think those guys have won nine in a row so their confidence level is on a high also," he said.

Meantime, re-energized Chargers fans are getting pumped up for Saturday's showdown with the Colts. In fact, the Chargers will be wearing the fan-favorite powder blue jerseys for the game.