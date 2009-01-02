Charger Game Day Transit

There is extra trolley and bus service to Qualcomm on Saturday. Extra trolleys will run on the Green Line between Old Town and Qualcomm and between Grantville and Qualcomm starting at 1:15 p.m.

After the game, the MTS will operate extra Green Line service in both directions. Also, Blue Line service from Old Town to San Ysidro will run every 15 minutes until 9:15 p.m. from Old Town.

Chargers express busses to the stadium will operate from five locations: Kearny Mesa Traffic Court, Clairemont Mesa Boulevard east of State Route 163, Governor Drive and Interstate 805 Park & Ride, Spring Street Trolley Station, Mira Mesa Park & Ride, and Chula Vista High School, 820 Fourth Ave.