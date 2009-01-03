Fatal Hit-and-Run

Breaking News Alert:

National City police are looking for a hit-and-run driver after a pedestrian was struck and killed around 7:45pm.

It happened in the 600 block of Highland Avenue, between 6th and 7th streets. Sgt. Graham Young says the victim is an hispanic man, in his 80's. Witnesses say he was crossing the street, possibly after shopping at a nearby store, when he was hit by a sport utility vehicle. Police believe the victim was using the crosswalk.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark green, or blue Ford Explorer, which may now have front-end damage. It was last seen traveling south on Highland Ave. Anyone with information should call National City Police at 619-336-4411.